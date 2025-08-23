How to watch Man City vs Spurs: Live streams, TV channels, preview for Premier League clash

Erling Haaland looked back to his best in Manchester City's win on opening day

Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur as both sides look to follow up comfortable wins in their first game with another three Premier League points.

Manchester City hit the summer transfer window hard and early. By the time they arrived at Molineux for their first game of the Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, they were ready.

A 4-0 away win inspired by a sensational debut performance from Tijjani Reijnders was an ominous sight for City's title rivals and also for Tottenham Hotspur, City's first visitors to the Etihad Stadium in 2025-26.

Spurs started with a 3-0 win of their own. Under new manager Thomas Frank, they should be a different proposition for City.

Here, FourFourTwo outlines options for live streams and TV broadcasts globally so you can watch City vs Spurs online from anywhere.

Can I watch Man City vs Spurs in the UK?

Manchester City's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

It's a 12:30pm kick-off and TNT Sports' coverage will be live from the Etihad Stadium from 11:00am.

Watch Man City vs Spurs in the US

In the USA, Man City vs Spurs will be broadcast on cable channel USA Network, which doesn't have its own streaming platform but can be viewed online with a good 'cord-cutter' such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Man City vs Spurs for free?

You can watch Man City vs Spurs for free on Idman TV in Azerbaijan. Coverage is geo-restricted.

There are no other dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

Watch Man City vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man City vs Spurs is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Man City vs Spurs: Premier League preview

Man City sit at the top of the embryonic Premier League table thanks to a lightning start and Pep Guardiola will be determined to keep them there after a disappointing 2024-25.

He'll believe the club's owners have equipped him with a team capable of doing so. After recovering to finish third in the Premier League season, City quickly moved to bring in Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

With the likes of Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez snapped up in the middle of last season and new summer signings swiftly sorted, City planned to hit the ground running this term and did exactly that.

Wolves shouldn't be pushovers this season but Spurs represent an altogether sterner test. Frank inherited a squad bound for the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season and has been armed with talented additions including Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha.

The Spurs team that beat Burnley was without departed talisman Son Heung-min and injured attacking midfielder James Maddison, but it was the familiar figure of Richarlison who did the damage.

He scored Spurs' first two goals of 2025-26, both assisted by former West Ham United man Kudus, but looked likely to be moved on to make way for Eberechi Eze before Arsenal stole in to pick up the England international while Spurs were on hold.

Former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was in charge of a capable squad. They proved as much in Europe. Even with one or two changes, Frank's tactical approach should get more from them domestically.

With Brennan Johnson and Kudus flanking a striker, they should be able to create chances this season. Only Liverpool and Manchester United produced more shots on target last weekend.

In their second game of the season, Spurs will be up against the team with the best overall pass completion rate in the opening fixtures. Erling Haaland also scored twice, serving notice on a league that might just have forgotten about him ever so slightly last season.

City won the last meeting between these two teams but were beating 4-0 on their own turf last season as Postecoglou's Spurs ran roughshod over the champions, aided by an early two-goal lead in November.

Man City vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 2-0 Spurs

Spurs started in impressive fashion last weekend but arguably look a little light in midfield when it comes to tough away games against in-form title contenders already among the goals.