Delph credits Pellegrini's tactics as City thump Palace

Fabian Delph hailed Manchester City's game plan after Manuel Pellegrini bolstered his attack to sink Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League.

Delph was selected ahead of Yaya Toure in central midfield as Pellegrini's team-sheet raised pre-match eyebrows but the England international hit a sweetly struck opener from 30 yards – setting City on their way to banishing the memory of Wednesday's frustrating goalless draw against Everton.

Sergio Aguero was joined in attack by 19-year-old Kelechi Iheanacho and enjoyed the company of a recognised strike partner as he scored a goal in each half, before laying on recalled playmaker David Silva to complete the rout.

"It's always nice to get a goal – I don't get many, so when I do I'm very happy," Delph told City TV after the match.

"The main thing was the team performance, the energy and commitment we showed, and everybody is happy with three points.

"Palace are a good team; they keep the ball well, they've got a lot of athleticism in the team but we knew we had to work hard.

"We had a game plan and we stuck to it. Thankfully, we've got the three points."

The result sends City back to the top of the table on goal difference, with Leicester City and Arsenal still to play their weekend fixtures.

Delph does not read too much into this but he is happy to transfer pressure onto the shoulders of City's nearest rivals, however briefly.

"We're looking at our own performance game-by-game and that was the main objective today – to get the three points," he added.

"We'll be able to sit a bit more comfortably and watch those games hoping that they drop points."