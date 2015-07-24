Delph limps off on City debut

New Manchester City signing Fabian Delph lasted just 21 minutes of his debut against Real Madrid before an apparent hamstring injury forced him off.

The England international arrived from Aston Villa last week and made his debut against the Spanish giants at the MCG in Melbourne.

However, following a challenge with Luka Modric, Delph appeared to hurt his hamstring and swiftly made way for Jesus Navas.

Things went from bad to worse for Manuel Pellegrini's side shortly after, as Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in quick succession to put Real in command of the International Champions Cup match.