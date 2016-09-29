Dembele can be next Drogba - Rodgers

Celtic star Moussa Dembele can develop to be as good as Didier Drogba, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Dembele, 20, starred in the Champions League on Wednesday, scoring twice in his side's 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

Rodgers lauded the Frenchman and believes the forward is capable of matching Drogba, who won four Premier Leagues and a Champions League with Chelsea.

"There's no doubt about it. I worked with Didier at Chelsea and I think Moussa is of that ilk," Rodgers told UK newspapers.

"Didier came into Chelsea at 24 or something like that. This boy's just turned 20. He's still a baby.

"But he's tough. You cans see on nights such as Wednesday that he is a big reference for the team."

Dembele has enjoyed a prolific start to the campaign, scoring 12 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Rodgers likes what he has seen from the former Fulham man, particularly in key matches.

"What I see in Moussa is that he's a big-game player. He really comes alive in the big games," he said.

"He has a belief. I think he said he wanted to be the world's best player when he came in and so we shall see. He is making nice strides, isn't he?

"There is still a way to go for him. I think he is a boy who can get to the top but there are some things to work upon yet."