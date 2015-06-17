Dempsey sees red for ripping ref's notebook

Climt Dempsey was sent off in bizarre circumstances after tearing up the referee's notebook in Seattle Sounders' 3-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in a US Open Cup game on Tuesday.

The defending champions exited the competition after extra time in an incident-packed match that saw Seattle end with just seven men after three players were sent off and Obafemi Martins was injured and the hosts had used all their substitutions.

Undoubtedly, though, the strangest red was reserved for former Fulham and Tottenham man Dempsey in the 114th minute.

Dempsey had already been booked when he managed to get hold of the official's notebook before tearing it into pieces and throwing it to the turf.

The Sounders fans let their feelings about the referee be known with a chorus of boos, as the officials were led from the field by police after the match.