Denilson confident Fabregas will stay

European champions Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Gunners' captain for the past two years, and reports claim that the Catalan giants are readying one final bid for the La Masia youth product.

The North London side have set a £40 million valuation for the 24-year-old, a price that the Blaugrana have yet to meet.

And the on-loan Brazilian believes Fabregas will turn down the overtures of a return to his hometown club in favour of staying at Emirates Stadium.

“I think it's very important because the fans, the staff at Arsenal, everyone loves Cesc and I think he's going to stay,” Denilson told Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal from Sao Paulo in 2006 and requested a loan move back to his former club in order to be closer to his three-year-old daughter.

However, he admits that he already misses London and, despite finding first-team opportunities hard to come by, hopes to be back with the Arsenal squad when his loan deal expires.

“I miss London, I miss Arsenal. I lived there for five years; it's a long time for me. But I think next season I'll be back,” he added.

Denilson has also leapt to the defence of manager Arsene Wenger, who has come under fire following a sixth season for Arsenal without a trophy.

“Everyone knows Arsene Wenger is a top man and a top manager,” he said.

“He's not just a coach, he's like a dad. It's brilliant for me and for the players because he's helped the players.”

Furthermore, the Frenchman has been openly criticised about his reluctance to spend big in the transfer market, despite rival sides’ intention to splash the cash in order to bring success to their respective clubs.

Denilson, however, feels Arsenal don’t need to spend big in order to contend with their top-four rivals for silverware.

"If you see Manchester [United], Chelsea

buying many players, Manchester City

as well, they pay much money for the players but Arsenal don't need that," he said.

"We just need to play to show. This season I'm sure 100 percent they can win the trophies."

ByBen McAleer