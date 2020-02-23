Denis Law’s career in pictures

Scotland’s joint record goalscorer Denis Law reaches a personal landmark this week as he celebrates his 80th birthday on Monday.

Law was part of the Scotland squad which reached the 1974 World Cup finals, where the former Manchester United and City forward made the last of his 55 international appearances, having scored 30 goals which remains a record tally alongside Kenny Dalglish.

In the 1964-65 season, Law won the Fifa Ballon d’Or award and he went on to score the opening goal for Scotland in their memorable 1967 triumph over England at Wembley, beating the then world champions 3-2.

Three years ago, more than 15,000 people lined the streets of Aberdeen to greet Scotland great Law as he celebrated being granted the Freedom of the City and here, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back over his career as he turns 80.

Denis Law began his career at Huddersfield in 1956 where he spent four years (PA)

Law, right, signed for Manchester City in 1960 for a then British record – pictured here being measured with his new shirt by captain Ken Barnes (PA)

Law, centre, celebrates his 21st birthday with his hair being pulled by team-mates Ken Barnes, David Wagstaffe, Barry Betts, Alan Oakes, and Colin Barlow, l-r, at Maine Road, 1961 (PA)

After a spell at Torino Law, front, completed another British record deal in 1962 as he joined Matt Busby, right, at Manchester United where he enjoyed 11 years (PA)

Law, left, and former Manchester United team-mate Bobby Charlton (PA)

Law, centre, with United team-mates David Herd, left, and Maurice Setters after beating Leicester 3-1 to win the FA Cup in May, 1963 (PA)

United team-mates Law, left, and Charlton faced each other in Scotland and England’s 2-2 draw at Wembley in April, 1965 (PA)

Law, top, and his Manchester United team were crowned First Division champions in 1964-65 (PA)

Scotland’s Law wins the ball ahead of England’s Bobby Moore in an international match at Hampden in 1966 (PA)

Law, left, and Busby, centre, celebrate after United won the league again in 1966-67 (PA)

Law, centre, right, lifts his arms in triumph after netting Scotland’s opener in their memorable 1967 triumph over England at Wembley, beating the then world champions 3-2 (PA)

Law heads United’s winner in a 1-0 Division One victory over Liverpool in December, 1968 (PA)

After scoring 237 goals for United – to currently sit third on their all-time list – Law, middle row, third left, rejoined Manchester City in the summer of 1973 (PA)

Law, left, with former Manchester United team-mates Charlton, centre, and George Best in 1995 (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Law receives an honorary degree for his services to sport at St Andrews University in 2005 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Law, bottom left, Sir Alex Ferguson and Charlton, bottom right, unveil the ‘United Trinity’ statue at Old Trafford in 2008 (Dave Thompson/PA)