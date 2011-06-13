Depleted Mexico rout Costa Rica

The win, in the shadow of the doping suspensions which they claimed was the result of contaminated food, ensured Mexico advanced to the quarter-finals.

Andres Guardado scored twice during a first-half assault that gave Mexico a 4-0 advantage by halftime. Rafael Marquez and Pablo Barrera also scored before the break.

Marcos Urena scored in the 68th minute for Costa Rica, who will also advance to the quarter-finals after finishing tied for second in Group A on four points with El Salvador but have a better goal difference.

El Salvador still could advance to the quarter-finals as one of the two-best third-placed sides.

El Salvador's Rodolfo Zelaya had earlier scored a goal in each half to lead his country to a 6-1 rout of Cuba and their first victory of the tournament.

El Salvador took a 2-0 lead at halftime courtesy of goals from Zelaya and William Romero before Mark Blanco, Arturo Alvarez and Eliseo Quintanilla all scored in the second half.

Cuba, who had been thrashed 5-0 in both of their previous games, scored a consolation goal through Yenier Marquez in the 82nd minute.