Derby reappoint ex-England boss McClaren

Derby County have reappointed former manager Steve McClaren on a contract that runs until 2018.

The ex-England boss previously took charge of Derby in 2013, reaching the Championship play-off final in his first season, before being sacked at the end of his second campaign.

McClaren then became Newcastle United manager, but was dismissed in March, with the club battling - ultimately unsuccessfully - against relegation from the Premier League.

In a statement announcing his return on Derby's official website, McClaren described his delight at securing a fourth stint at a club where he also served as a player and assistant manager.

"I am excited to be back at Derby County as the club's manager," he said.

"I have a great affiliation with the club, having been here on three previous occasions, and I am really delighted at the prospect of finishing what we started back in September 2013.

"I regret how my time at Derby ended back in 2015 and I am very motivated to put things right for the club and our supporters.

"My ultimate aspiration remains exactly what it was before, to take Derby County back to the Premier League."

Chris Powell has been in control of the Derby first team since Nigel Pearson's suspension and subsequent departure, and he has been retained by the club, alongside fellow staff members Kevin Phillips and Pascal Zuberbuhler.