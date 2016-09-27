Derby stand down Pearson ahead of Cardiff match

Nigel Pearson will not take charge of Derby County's Championship game against Cardiff City on Tuesday, amid reports he has been suspended by the club.

Pearson, who left Leicester City before the start of last season and was subsequently hailed for his part in building the foundations for their incredible Premier League title triumph, was appointed as Derby manager in May.

But despite being viewed as one of the frontrunners for promotion at the beginning of the campaign, Derby have struggled under Pearson's stewardship, winning once in nine matches to lie third bottom of English football's second tier.

A statement published on Derby's official website three hours before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium read: "Derby County can confirm that manager Nigel Pearson will not be carrying out his duties at tonight's game at the request of the club.

"Assistant manager Chris Powell will take charge of the team for this evening's Championship match at Cardiff City. The club will make no further comment at this time."

Derby's 2-1 loss at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday extended their winless run in the league to six matches.