Derby's Russell called into Scotland squad

The uncapped 24-year-old striker has netted four goals in his last four games for the Championship leaders including a brace in Saturday's 5-0 hammering of Wolves.

And Russell, who joined Derby from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in June last year, has a chance to earn his first senior cap after being selected in Gordon Strachan's squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier with the Republic of Ireland next Friday and the friendly with England three days' later.

Russell comes into the squad as a result of an injury to Derby team-mate Craig Bryson, who has missed the last two games with a hip complaint.

Scotland welcome Ireland to Celtic Park having taken four points from their opening three Group D games.

Meanwhile, the visitors sit joint top with Poland on seven points after holding world champions Germany to a 1-1 draw last time out.