Who is Rachel Corsie? All you need to know about the Euro 2025 BBC pundit

Rachel Corsie has been named as a BBC pundit for the Euros tournament which is taking place this summer.

The former Scotland international hung up her boots in June with the punditry job her first since retiring.

Corsie has an extensive CV but who has she played for and how many Scotland caps does she have? Here's all you need to know.

Rachel Corsie: Which clubs did she play for in her career?

Rachel Corsie last played for Aston Villa in her career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corsie began her senior career at Aberdeen in 2006 where she spent two seasons before moving to Glasgow City in 2008.

With Glasgow, Corsie won seven SWPL titles, five Scottish Cups and four Scottish Premier Cups.

Rachel Corsie has over 150 caps for Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

She left Glasgow in 2013, but went back in 2015 on loan, and had spells at Notts County and Seattle Reign.

Corsie also played for Utah Royals, Canberra United, Birmingham City, Kansas City Current and Aston Villa.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Villa was her final club before she announced her retirement from the game in 2025.

On the international stage, she made her debut for Scotland in 2009 and went on to play more than 150 games for her country.

🗣️ "She's Scotland through and through"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 154 international caps ⚽️ 20 goals📍 Played at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World CupRachel Corsie will retire next week after the double header with Austria and the Netherlands.#BBCFootball #SWNT pic.twitter.com/8cT2tMW0pcMay 26, 2025

She represented Scotland at the 2019 World Cup and the 2017 Euros.

Corsie announced she was hanging up her boots because of chronic pain.

She said via the Guardian: "I was in chronic pain all the time, walking up and down stairs to the house, getting in and out of the shower and having to climb out the bath.

"You tolerate it in sport. You’re willing to accept some level of pain and discomfort, but it’s the rest of your day where it probably mentally impacts you more because there’s no respite."

Corsie did have a dream end to her career as she played for Scotland in Nations League matches.

She has garnered punditry experience over the last few years and so she is not new to the media world.

Corsie will line-up next to the likes of Ellie Roebuck and Alex Scott for the BBC this summer.