Who is Rachel Corsie? All you need to know about the Euro 2025 BBC pundit
Rachel Corsie is set to be a pundit for the major tournament this summer
Rachel Corsie has been named as a BBC pundit for the Euros tournament which is taking place this summer.
The former Scotland international hung up her boots in June with the punditry job her first since retiring.
Corsie has an extensive CV but who has she played for and how many Scotland caps does she have? Here's all you need to know.
Rachel Corsie: Which clubs did she play for in her career?
Corsie began her senior career at Aberdeen in 2006 where she spent two seasons before moving to Glasgow City in 2008.
With Glasgow, Corsie won seven SWPL titles, five Scottish Cups and four Scottish Premier Cups.
She left Glasgow in 2013, but went back in 2015 on loan, and had spells at Notts County and Seattle Reign.
Corsie also played for Utah Royals, Canberra United, Birmingham City, Kansas City Current and Aston Villa.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Villa was her final club before she announced her retirement from the game in 2025.
On the international stage, she made her debut for Scotland in 2009 and went on to play more than 150 games for her country.
🗣️ "She's Scotland through and through"🏴 154 international caps ⚽️ 20 goals📍 Played at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World CupRachel Corsie will retire next week after the double header with Austria and the Netherlands.#BBCFootball #SWNT pic.twitter.com/8cT2tMW0pcMay 26, 2025
She represented Scotland at the 2019 World Cup and the 2017 Euros.
Corsie announced she was hanging up her boots because of chronic pain.
She said via the Guardian: "I was in chronic pain all the time, walking up and down stairs to the house, getting in and out of the shower and having to climb out the bath.
"You tolerate it in sport. You’re willing to accept some level of pain and discomfort, but it’s the rest of your day where it probably mentally impacts you more because there’s no respite."
Corsie did have a dream end to her career as she played for Scotland in Nations League matches.
She has garnered punditry experience over the last few years and so she is not new to the media world.
Corsie will line-up next to the likes of Ellie Roebuck and Alex Scott for the BBC this summer.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.