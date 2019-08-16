Derek McInnes looking for a response when Aberdeen take on Dundee in Betfred Cup

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits a Betfred Cup response is vital following their European disappointment.

McInnes believed Aberdeen could overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat against Rijeka at Pittodrie on Thursday but the game unravelled after they lost an early goal and Funso Ojo to a red card on their way to another 2-0 loss.

The Dons now take on a Dundee side who have kept five clean sheets in six games this season and have been boosted by the return of Kane Hemmings and arrival of former Motherwell man Danny Johnson up front.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tayside, McInnes said: “We need to analyse the performance and shoulder the responsibility.

“We need to make sure we are ready for Sunday, it’s a different challenge again but it’s a game that’s really important for us to give a response.

“I have watched Dundee a couple of times this season already, they have tried a few different systems and I think it will be a different system against us again.

“They have got plenty of experience in their team, a lot of new signings, they have a top-flight front two and players who we are well aware of.

“I am pretty sure they will be confident that they can get a result against us but we need to get the job done.”

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson is suspended while striker Sam Cosgrove will be assessed after overcoming a hamstring complaint to play 53 minutes on Thursday.