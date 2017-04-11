Desailly backs Chelsea to withstand the pressure

Marcel Desailly has warned Chelsea the Premier League title is far from guaranteed as they prepare for a string of stern tests in the coming weeks.

Chelsea sit atop the table with a seven-point lead over Tottenham with seven games remaining, but face Manchester United, Southampton and Everton this month.

Their double hopes also face a test when they meet Spurs in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 22.

Desailly is confident Antonio Conte's side can do enough to secure at least one piece of silverware in the Italian's first campaign, but knows the upcoming weeks are crucial.

"I am very pleased with Chelsea," Desailly told Sky Sports.

"When you look at last season where it was very difficult with [Jose] Mourinho in charge, a whole lot of controversy and the tactics were not working, this year you change it and have three new players: [N'Golo] Kante, [Marcos] Alonso and [Victor] Moses and you just change a little bit of the tactics, it is just an amazing season for Chelsea.

"We will see them in the Champions League again, it is just that they have to finish correctly. The FA Cup is there against Tottenham, there are many major important games such as Manchester United this weekend, so you have to be careful.

"These two weeks are the key moments and games for Chelsea but they will make it. There is no reason why the players should shake in front of these various events."