Desailly on shortlist for Ghana job

Ghana-born Desailly, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, was included on a shortlist with Serbian Goran Stevanovic, former Tunisia coach Humberto Jesus Cuelho of Portugal, Ghanaian Herbert Addo and Can Vanli of Turkey.

Former AC Milan, Chelsea and Olympique Marseille defender Desailly has no managerial experience.

The 42-year-old won 116 international caps before ending his career in 2005.

Serbian Milovan Rajevac quit Ghana after leading them to the African Nations Cup final in Angola and this year's World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa.