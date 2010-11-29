Desailly on shortlist for Ghana job
By app
PARIS - Former France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly is among the candidates to become new Ghana coach, the Black Stars said on their website on Monday.
Ghana-born Desailly, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, was included on a shortlist with Serbian Goran Stevanovic, former Tunisia coach Humberto Jesus Cuelho of Portugal, Ghanaian Herbert Addo and Can Vanli of Turkey.
Former AC Milan, Chelsea and Olympique Marseille defender Desailly has no managerial experience.
The 42-year-old won 116 international caps before ending his career in 2005.
Serbian Milovan Rajevac quit Ghana after leading them to the African Nations Cup final in Angola and this year's World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.