Deschamps feeling sorry for Monaco's woes

"There has been an accumulation of wrong decisions. I think individual interests have been favoured over those of the club", he told Marseille's official TV channel OMTV.

Marseille visit Monaco, who are 19th in the 20-team division, on Sunday. Marseille are fifth, six points off pacesetters Lille.

Olympique Lyon will be without defender Dejan Lovren following his red card in the French Cup last weekend when they travel to Valenciennes on Saturday.

After a poor tart to their season, they have risen to fourth, level with Paris St Germain and Stade Rennes, and lie four points behind Lille.

"At the beginning of the season, our situation was worrying", goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told reporters.

"But we stayed focused and we managed to come back... Even if we are behind Lille, we are here and we are serious competitors", he added.

Lille may lead the Ligue 1 standings with 38 points from 20 matches, but they are still are wary of 17th-placed Lens, ahead of Saturday's northern derby.

"Anything can happen in a derby. We have to be ready. We'll need our fans to help us win the game", coach Rudi Garcia told reporters.

"Since December, I feel we are more solid and better positioned defensively. We need to keep this balance without losing our identity of play going forward", he added.

Bordeaux's players have the key to get the Girondins back on track for the remainder of the season, says former Bordeaux player and member of staff Marius Tresor.

"More than half of the team's players were crowned champions two years ago. I don't think they've lost all their good qualities just like that.

"They just need to get their confidence back. Sometimes, it looks like they are unable to react", Tresor told the club's website.

Bordeaux, who have sunk to 10th place in the league after a string of mediocre results, travel to Nice on Sunday.

Paris Saint Germain have doubts over the fitness of striker Guillaume Hoarau and midfielder Jeremy Clement. The two players could miss PSG's trip to bottom club Arles Avignon on Saturday.