Deschamps: Griezmann proved his greatness
Antoine Griezmann took his Euro 2016 tally to six goals following his brace in Thursday's semi-final triumph.
France coach Didier Deschamps lauded match-winner Antoine Griezmann, who further enhanced his reputation as the Euro 2016 hosts advanced to Sunday's final.
Star forward Griezmann scored twice as France upstaged Germany 2-0 in Marseille on Thursday.
Euro 2016's top goalscorer took his tally to six goals after France defeated world champions Germany at a major tournament for the first time since 1958.
Asked about Griezmann's exploits, Deschamps said: "He's a great player and he proved that tonight, he works very hard, along with Olivier Giroud from a defensive perspective he made us a very compact unit.
"He has this speed and technical ability, he had a few chances tonight.
"He's a very important player just as he has been with Atletico Madrid throughout the season."
Griezmann's six goals at a single European Championship is bettered only by countryman Michel Platini's nine-goal haul at Euro 1984, while the 25-year-old has now scored as many goals for France at the Euros as Thierry Henry (six).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.