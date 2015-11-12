Deschamps hails Giroud and Griezmann form

Didier Deschamps is happy with his attacking options for France's forthcoming friendly matches against Germany and England - highlighting the impressive recent form of forward duo Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

Deschamps will be without regular first-choice striker Karim Benzema, with the Real Madrid star not considered for selection after he was charged last week over an alleged attempt to blackmail Lyon playmaker and international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena using a sex tape.

A brace in last month's 2-1 win over Denmark kick-started a run of seven goals in eight outings for Giroud in both France and Arsenal colours, while Griezmann continues to excel for Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Deschamps was a prominent defender of Giroud when he suffered a slump in form earlier in the season and the coach underlined that he had no doubt the frontman would turn things around.

"All players may have difficult times," he said. "A striker, when he lacks a little confidence and playing time, it's complicated.

"He already had the opportunity to show his qualities in the France team. He is one of six offensive players who have a role to play between Friday and Tuesday."

On Griezmann, he added: "This is a player who has grown through his club change. He is effective, even if he can improve.

"He continues to benefit his team. If he maintains what he doing now that would be a very good thing."