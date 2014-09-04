Deschamps: Spain will retain same approach

Vicente del Bosque's side endured a miserable defence of their crown in Brazil earlier this year, bowing out at the group stage following defeats to Netherlands, who came from a goal down to record a stunning 5-1 win, and Chile.

The possession-based approach that had served Spain so well prior to the tournament came in for criticism as a result of the nation's failings.

Yet France coach Deschamps, whose team reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Germany, does not expect Spain to exhibit a drastic change of style when they return to action in Paris.

"I don't think that Spain will change its way of playing football," said Deschamps.

"They have a game based on the possession and they will probably use the same system.

"There are some players that don't play for the national team anymore such as Xabi Alonso, [and Andres] Iniesta is injured, but I think that Vicente Del Bosque has a core and many choices."

Deschamps acknowledges that Spain may need time to hit top form ahead of the 2016 European Championship, which will be held in France.

"The only problem that Spain's new generation of players could have is that the ''old ones'' [were] playing every game so the young players don't have many caps," he added.

"But they will probably get more responsibilities in the next two years to prepare for the European Championships."