Destiny is in our hands - Norwich boss Neil

Alex Neil insists Norwich City's destiny remains in their own hands despite seeing his side's winless streak extend to nine Premier League games in a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City.

Norwich have only taken one point from the last 27 available but Neil took solace in the results of fellow strugglers Newcastle United and Sunderland, who lost to AFC Bournemouth and drew at Southampton respectively.

"The one crumb of comfort we've got from today's game is the two teams around us [Newcastle and Sunderland] have only got one point and we've still got both these teams [to face] at home.

"As far as we're concerned, our destiny is still in our own hands.

"But we need to win games because the bottom line is, if we don't then we're not going to remain in this league."

Neil said he believes Swansea are now likely to stay in the top flight after recording back-to-back wins to put nine points between themselves and the relegation places.

He said: "Anything is possible between now and the end of the season, but if we're nine points ahead of three other teams then it's going to be extremely tough for them to catch us up.

"I think Swansea still have a bit of work to do, but they'll be relatively comfortable with where they are."