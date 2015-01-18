Destro tight-lipped on future amid Milan talk

Mattia Destro refused to shed light on rumours linking him with a move away from Roma after helping the Serie A title hopefuls to a 1-1 draw at Palermo on Saturday.

Destro marked his first start in over a month with a goal, rescuing a point for Roma nine minutes into the second half at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

The 23-year-old's future has been the topic of discussion amid links to Serie A rivals Milan during the January transfer window, while Inter, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are possible destinations.

"I am a Roma player right now," Destro told Sky Sport Italia.

"My position is that I am a striker, I want to do well, to play and to score. We didn't win, but I am happy that I scored."

Destro was the hero for visiting Roma after being handed a rare start by coach Rudi Garcia.

After highly-rated Argentinean striker Paulo Dybala gave Palermo a second-minute lead, Destro slid in to restore parity for Roma in the 54th minute.

"I missed scoring goals, it was important to me and I'm happy it arrived tonight," said Destro.

"When I get the opportunity to play I always try to give my best. It's a shame we didn't get the victory.

"We played against an excellent side and drawing here is to be considered a good result. We wanted the win, but are satisfied with a point."