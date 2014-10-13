Deulofeu ready to work for Sevilla spot

The forward, on loan from Barcelona, has only started three of Sevilla's nine games in all competitions so far, finding himself an unused substitute on five occasions.

Deulofeu, who remains part of the Spain Under-21 side despite a lack of action at club level, knows he needs to work harder to impress Unai Emery and become a regular starter.

"I have to work," he told Marca. "That's the daily bread.

"If you don't play, you have to work to earn it.

"I think I've done well when I have played. We'll see if I can gradually force my way into the team.

"It's difficult because there's a lot of competition, but I'm getting there slowly."

Deulofeu played 70 minutes as Spain Under-21s were held to a goalless draw by Serbia on Friday in the first leg of their play-off to reach next year's European Championships.