Devitt rejoins Bradford on loan

Bradford have signed Jamie Devitt on loan until the end of the season from Blackpool.

Devitt, who spent four months on loan at Bradford in 2011, could make his second debut for the Bantams on Saturday against Forest Green Rovers.

The 29-year-old said: “The manager (Gary Bowyer) got in touch with Blackpool and, once I heard of the interest, there was nowhere else I wanted to be. The team is doing really well at the moment and I just want to come in and add to that.

“We have a really good squad here. The gaffer has recruited brilliantly, there is plenty of experience, and I think we all know what we need to do – get promoted.

“I come back to Bradford as a different person. I was young and immature the first time around. This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going.”

Bowyer added: “Jamie has proved in this division what a great threat he is and we look forward to him contributing goals and providing assists.”