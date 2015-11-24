Di Maria back for PSG, Pastore and Lavezzi still out
Paris Saint-Germain could field Angel Di Maria against Malmo after he was named in the squad following a calf injury.
Angel Di Maria is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Malmo, but Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi are still out.
Di Maria missed Saturday's 2-1 win Ligue 1 over Lorient because of a calf injury, but could feature as PSG aim to seal qualification for the last 16.
However, fellow Argentina internationals Lavezzi and Pastore remain on the sidelines. Lavezzi has a knee injury while Pastore has not played since October 21 because of conjunctivitis and a calf problem.
Marco Verratti (ankle) had already been ruled out by coach Laurent Blanc and David Luiz is suspended. Defender Serge Aurier (quadriceps) is also missing from the squad.
