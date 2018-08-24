Di Maria enjoying life at PSG as contract expiry nears

Paris Saint-Germain's fears of losing Angel Di Maria on a free appear to be easing with the midfielder confirming he is happy in the French capital.

The Argentina international has entered the final season of the four-year contract he signed upon moving from Manchester United in 2015.

Recent reports claim a new deal through to 2021 is set to be agreed after close-season links with Serie A side Napoli came to nothing.

The 30-year-old has started both of PSG's opening two league games and looks set for a prominent role under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

"I am very happy here. My family is happy here which is important to me," Di Maria told a media conference on Friday.

"I want to keep growing with this club. My desire to write history here hasn't changed.

Di Maria: "The coach likes to see me playing in midfield. I am at the service of wherever he wants to put me." August 24, 2018

"I spoke with the coach and he is happy with me. The new coach is very close with the players and listens to us.

"Last year I had a very good second half of the season, I believe. The important thing is to think about the team, about the upcoming matches."

Di Maria has appeared in 90 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, scoring 27 goals.