Di Maria: I won't celebrate against Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria promised not to celebrate if he scores against former club Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 leaders host Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in a clash between two teams with perfect records in Group A.

Di Maria, who won the premier European club competition with Madrid in 2014, said his memories at the club meant there would be no celebration if he scored.

"If ever I score a goal, I will not celebrate," the Argentinian told Canal+.

"Because deep in my heart I will never forget what I experienced at Real."

Di Maria said he knew PSG would draw the La Liga giants in the Champions League after heading to Paris from Manchester United in August.

The 27-year-old believes Laurent Blanc's men have the quality to challenge European powerhouses.

"We will fight together to win the Champions League," Di Maria said.

"Upon my arrival, I noticed the high quality of Parisian players. With the players we have, we can do it."