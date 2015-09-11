Di Maria will take PSG to next level - Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema believes Angel di Maria can help Paris Saint-Germain carry their domestic dominance into the UEFA Champions League this season.

Di Maria was the French champions' star signing this close-season - the Argentina international having made the move to Ligue 1 following an uninspiring season with Manchester United.

Blanc's men have made a promising start to the defence of their domestic title again this term but Benzema backed former Real team-mate Di Maria to help PSG conquer Europe after three successive quarter-final exits.

"In a team, there is not one player who can do everything himself," Benzema told Le Parisien.

"But Angel di Maria can help a lot because he has big match experience and knows everything about the top level."

Prior to moving to Old Trafford, Argentina international Di Maria enjoyed a hugely successful final season alongside Benzema in Madrid, helping Real win La Liga as well as a 10th Champions League title.

"After the exceptional season that he had in 2014, when we won the Champions League final and then he got to the World Cup final, I was very surprised [that he struggled at Manchester United]," Benzema added.

"He has it all: speed, rhythm and technique. In a 4-3-3, where he is best used, he can be a right or left winger. It could even be a 4-4-2 and it does not change for him, he will still perform best as a winger.

"At Real Madrid, he played everywhere, even in the middle and at left-back."

Real and PSG get their Champions League campaigns under way against Malmo and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively on Tuesday.