Di Natale reconsiders retirement decision

Di Natale announced in January that he would retire from football at the end of the Serie A campaign after almost 10 years with Udinese but his treble at the Stadio Communale Friuli has inspired a rethink.

The 36-year-old scored twice in the second half before netting an 88th-minute equaliser as Udinese salvaged a 3-3 draw at home to Sampdoria.

With six goals in his final three games of the season and 17 for the entire campaign, only behind Ciro Immobile (22), Luca Toni (20) and Carlos Tevez (19) in Serie A, the former Italy international is now set to complete a dramatic u-turn.

"I am having fun, now I want to go on vacation with my wife after two charity games," Di Natale told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's a shame the season is ending now, as I am in good physical shape and enjoying myself, but we'll see, I'll try to continue. I hope to continue.

"At the start the whole team struggled to do what we'd been able to in three years together, but I got 17 goals in the end."

Di Natale added: "I've been here for 10 years and have a great rapport with the fans.

"I've given them everything, they have given me everything and we hope to continue."

Di Natale's hat-trick took him to 193 Serie A goals and when quizzed about the prospect of chasing down the 200-target, he said: "Right now I have to try to rest, then we'll see.

"I dedicate the hat-trick to my family, my teammates and the Pozzo family, as it's thanks to them I am here."