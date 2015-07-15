Di Santo helps Bremen to routine friendly win

With his future at the club far from certain, Franco Di Santo helped Werder Bremen to a 3-1 win over second-tier 1860 Munich at the Parkstadion Zell am Ziller on Wednesday.

The Argentine strike - Bremen's top scorer last term - is into the final year of his contract with the club and his future has been the subject of much discussion.

The former Wigan Athletic man got the Bundesliga side off to a strong start when he fizzed in a strike from long range after just three minutes.

Coach Viktor Skrypnyk, who paired Di Santo with recent signing Anthony Ujah up front, saw his side double their lead prior to the break through young attacking midfielder Maximilian Eggestein.

Stephan Hain reduced the arrears six minutes from time but it was Bremen who had the final say - 19-year-old forward Florian Grillitsch restoring the two-goal cushion shortly after to seal a relatively comfortable victory.