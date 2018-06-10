Diaz replaces injured Fabra in Colombia squad

Veteran full-back Farid Diaz was called up to Colombia's World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Frank Fabra.

Fabra ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during his nation's training camp in Italy.

The Boca Juniors defender – Colombia's first-choice left-back – was ruled out of the World Cup.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) confirmed Olimpia Asuncion left-back Diaz as Fabra's replacement in their squad Saturday.

"After the confirmation of the sad news of the injury of Frank Fabra, the coaching staff decided to call the defender Farid Diaz, who currently plays for Olimpia of Paraguay," it said in a statement.

Farid Díaz es convocado a la Selección Colombia en reemplazo de Frank Fabra. June 10, 2018

Diaz, 34, has been capped 13 times by Colombia, who face Poland, Senegal and Japan in Group H in Russia.