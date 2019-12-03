Didier Drogba takes selfie with Kylian Mbappe – but explains why he made the Frenchman wait a decade

Didier Drogba has explained why he made Kylian Mbappe wait more than 10 years for a photograph with the Chelsea legend.

Drogba took a selfie with the PSG forward at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

The former Ivory Coast international presented Mbappe a trophy after the Frenchman came sixth in this year's vote.

Drogba also awarded Liverpool's Alisson Becker a prize after the Brazilian was named Best Goalkeeper at the prestigious event.

But it was his interaction with Mbappe which had the crowd at the Theatre du Chatelet on their feet.

Drogba revealed on stage that he owed Mbappe a photograph having failed to fulfil his request back in 2009.

The then-Chelsea striker agreed to take a snap with the 10-year-old Mbappe after the Blues' Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona.

The Premier League side had finished as runners-up in Europe's biggest competition the previous year, and were looking to go one better under the management of Guus Hiddink.

Chelsea drew 0-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their tussle with Barcelona, then took the lead early on at Stamford Bridge through Michael Essien.

Hiddink's side appealed for four penalties throughout the match, only to be denied on each occasion by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo.

And Andres Iniesta's last-gasp goal sealed Barcelona's progression on away goals and left Drogba and his Chelsea team-mates incensed.

The striker continued to protest after the final whistle and was so angered by Ovrebo's performance that he turned down a young Mbappe's request for a photograph.

But Drogba made amends on Monday, taking a picture alongside Mbappe and explaining to the audience: "10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barcelona, a child came to me and wanted to take a picture.

"That day I said no because of the disgraceful refereeing decisions. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappe. I want to pay my debt now."

Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or, winning the accolade for a record-extending sixth time.

READ MORE

Lionel Messi wins the 2019 Ballon d'Or: How we've followed the best player of the last 25 years

Amazon Prime's Premier League fixtures could herald a new age of on demand football. So what will change?

7 managers most likely to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager: Allegri, Arteta, Ljungberg...