Digne eager for PSG chance

Left-back Digne, 20, moved from Lille for a fee of €15million in June but is yet to make his first appearance for the Ligue 1 champions.

The highly rated defender has been an unused substitute on five occasions for PSG this season, with Brazilian Maxwell holding down the position on the left-hand side of Laurent Blanc's defence.

But with the Parisian giants set to play five games in 15 days later this month, coach Laurent Blanc is likely to turn to his bench to keep the squad fresh.

And Digne is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to show what he can do.

"I've had a few chats with the coach, and he told me that I will have my chance," Digne said.

"It's up to me to show my qualities when I'm given that chance."

Digne was a key member of the France squad that won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.