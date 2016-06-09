Digne hails humble Totti

Lucas Digne hailed Roma great Francesco Totti, after the Italian side confirmed the one-club forward would extend his time in the capital for another season.

France international left-back Digne spent last season on loan at Roma from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who still have an option to make his move permanent, making 29 league appearances and scoring three goals.

And following the news of Totti's renewal, Digne said it was an honour to play alongside the evergreen 39-year-old forward.

"He's a simple guy. It is a pleasure to play with him every day. He's someone who's open, he speaks with everyone. He's still amazing," Digne told Omnisport.

"Sometimes, he is doing things technically that are incredible. He saved us several times during the end of the season. It allowed us to keep that third place. It was important to us."

Digne said he was most impressed by Totti's modesty.

"He helps young players, of course. He talks to everybody. Whether a young player from the Primavera or me when I arrived, he spoke to me. It is really nice to work with him," he said.

But is Totti as good as Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

The on-loan defender hesitated to draw comparisons.

"I think Totti is one of the best, [but] they are different players. He does not play in the same position. But for sure he is one of the best," Digne said.