Digne unsure over long-term Roma future

On-loan Roma defender Lucas Digne says a return to Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, but suggested he prefers working under Rudi Garcia as opposed to Laurent Blanc.

The France international moved to the Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan in August with Roma having the option to make the deal permanent.

Digne has featured regularly under Garcia - his former boss at Lille - in Serie A and the Champions League, but the 22-year-old's future remains undecided.

"It does not depend just on me, I cannot answer that today," he told L'Equipe.

"All I can say is that as long as I am here, I will give everything for Roma.

"I'd received offers from England, too, but I realised that Roma was the club I wanted the most.

"In just a few days I faced the champions of Italy and Europe [Juventus and Barcelona]. I was very well received by the experienced players here at Roma and I've found a family environment."

Digne arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2013, but struggled to establish himself with the French champions - the full-back suggesting his relationship with Blanc could impact on his club and country future.

"I had a professional relationship with Laurent Blanc - he does not talk extensively with the players," the defender added.

"There are two ways to coach. [Coach] Zoumana Camara and previously [former assistant manager] Claude Makelele were closer to the players and are the intermediaries.

"Here in Rome, all the staff are close to the players."

Regarding his interntional prospects, he added: "Until the final [Euro 2016] list is made, there is a chance. I will fight to the end.

"In Italy, I have everything to succeed."