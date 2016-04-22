Dijon win promotion to Ligue 1

Dijon have been promoted to Ligue 1, clinching a return to the top-flight after a four-year absence.

Relegated in 2012, Dijon sit top of Ligue 2 and their ascension to Ligue 1 was confirmed without Olivier Dall'Oglio's men having to kick a ball as fourth-place Le Havre drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Evian.

That result means Le Havre are 11 points adrift of the league leaders with three games to play - although they can still catch Metz, who are eyeing an immediate return to Ligue 1 and occupy the third and final promotion place.

Le Havre's draw also leaves Nancy all but secure of promotion. Pablo Correa's second-placed side now need just a point against Sochaux on Monday to clinch a spot in the top tier next season.