Dinamo face UEFA FFP sanctions

Dinamo Moscow are set to be sanctioned by UEFA after falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules.

The Russian Premier League side have been referred to the adjudicatory chamber of UEFA's Club Finacial Control Body for breaching its break-even requirement.

Dinamo, who participated in the Europa League this term, are the first team to have been forwarded to the adjudicatory chamber for such an offence.

Teams are required to spend no more on transfers and wages than they make from football-related revenue.

UEFA also confirmed it has dropped cases against Ligue 1 challengers Lyon, Turkish club Bursaspor and Russian side Anzhi.