Djemba-Djemba downbeat on Cameroon hopes

With Group A rivals Brazil and Mexico on four points apiece following their opening two games, Volker Finke's Cameroon need to avoid defeat in Manaus to retain any hope of progressing into the knockout stages.

However, with tournament hosts Brazil last up, Finke will recognise that only a win against Croatia will do.

But former Cameroon midfielder Djemba-Djemba believes the team's only chance of reaching the last 16 were dashed after the 1-0 loss to Mexico in their opener last Friday.

Djemba-Djemba told CamFoot.com: "I am disappointed by my country because in this Group A, Mexico were the team within our reach.

"It was the only team against whom we could have secured a point or three.

"We need to face the reality. I cannot see my countrymen beat Croatia."

Cameroon's bid to overcome Croatia will be hampered by the fact that striker Samuel Eto'o is a major injury doubt with a knee problem.