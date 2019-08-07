Djibril Sidibe joins Everton on season-long loan

Everton have signed Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

Sidibe will provide stiff competition for Seamus Coleman for the right-back position in Marco Silva’s side.

“He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career,” Everton boss Silva told the club’s website.

“It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus we now have two high-quality right-backs.

“Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create.”

Sidibe was an integral part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2016-17. During his time at the club he contributed directly to 27 goals – scoring six – in 114 games.

“Djibril is a strong defender, which is the most important thing to play in our back-line,” Silva added. “He also has the capacity to attack, crossing and linking with his team-mates.

“He showed with many assists at Monaco how he can help his team at both ends of the pitch.”

Sidibe said it was a simple decision to leave France and link up with the Toffees.

“I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me,” he said. “It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage. I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”