Quiz! Can you name every nation's top-scoring Premier League player?
Can you tell us with Englishman, Irishman, Scotsman and Welshman scored the most Prem goals? What about Moroccan, Serbian and Venezuelan?
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Let's have a Premier League quiz, shall we?
We know that you know plenty of the Premier League's all-time scorers: there's one chap who's particularly famous for being way out ahead, closely followed by Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney on the all-time scoring list. But you're not getting any points for the latter pair in this quiz: we just want the top-scoring player of every single nationality to have played in the division since 1992.
So that's 108 players from as many countries that have come to our fair shores and set the record for being the highest-scoring fella of their nationality – from the absolute machine from Egypt with 190 strikes (go on, have a guess), to the seven ballers from Tanzania, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Estonia, Cuba and Kosovo who registered a goal a-piece. 16 minutes to guess them all!
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Your ability to pick out the subtle details of Premier League stars shows you have the tactical vision of a seasoned scout. Now, it's time to transition from the heat of the pitch to the boardroom and the history books with a new slate of tests designed to expose any gaps in your knowledge. A fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges is ready for you, courtesy of Kwizly.
If you think your grasp of English footballing dynasties is second to none, it’s time to prove your pedigree. We are challenging you to name every player to have won four or more Premier League titles, alongside a massive task to name every Premier League winners' all-time XI.
For those who track the specific stats and the world-class nomads of the game, we have two more hurdles to clear in the tunnel. You can attempt to name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals to show your mastery of the "clinical but not quite centurion" bracket, or pivot to the giants of the European stage by naming every player to have played for both Liverpool and Real Madrid. From the local heroes to the Galacticos, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly elite.
To cool your jets after that high-intensity data session, why not settle into the dugout with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 42? Featuring clues on stars, centre-backs, and Scrabble head-scramblers, it’s the ultimate way to decompress while keeping your brain in gear. To stay one step ahead of the chasing pack, make sure to sign up for our newsletter for your morning briefing of curated trivia, and head over to The Club to register for free: you'll unlock access to exclusive badges, member-only Q&As, and the chance to cement your name at the top of our global leaderboards.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.