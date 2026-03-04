Quiz! Can you name every nation's top-scoring Premier League player?

Let's have a Premier League quiz, shall we?

We know that you know plenty of the Premier League's all-time scorers: there's one chap who's particularly famous for being way out ahead, closely followed by Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney on the all-time scoring list. But you're not getting any points for the latter pair in this quiz: we just want the top-scoring player of every single nationality to have played in the division since 1992.

So that's 108 players from as many countries that have come to our fair shores and set the record for being the highest-scoring fella of their nationality – from the absolute machine from Egypt with 190 strikes (go on, have a guess), to the seven ballers from Tanzania, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Estonia, Cuba and Kosovo who registered a goal a-piece. 16 minutes to guess them all!

