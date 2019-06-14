That does impress me much! Shania Twain likes Canada Women’s version of her hit.

Canada Women earned a World Cup boost from pop royalty after Shania Twain retweeted to her fans a video on their team coach of them singing her hit ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’.

The team, who beat Cameroon 1-0 in their Group E opener on Monday to go top were in jovial spirits ahead of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand as they sang and danced along to compatriot Twain’s famous song.

Man! I feel like a woman. 🎵🍁 #CANWNT@ShaniaTwainpic.twitter.com/pjyU77yY2P

— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 13, 2019

The 53-year-old, who was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2003, shared the video on her Twitter feed to her 912,000 fans with the caption: “LET’S GO GIRLS.”