Dortmund were not ready for Bundesliga intensity - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was critical of Borussia Dortmund's mixed performance in the 3-3 Bundesliga draw with lowly Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Dortmund turned in a lacklustre first-half display at the Audi Sportpark – Ingolstadt racing into a two-goal lead.

Stand-in captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did pull one back for Dortmund prior to the hour-mark before Ingolstadt swiftly restored their two-goal cushion. Adrian Ramos' strike set-up a grandstand finish that culminated in substitute Christian Pulisic tucking home the leveller in stoppage time.

"We were not ready to play in the Bundesliga," head coach Tuchel told the club's official website. "In any area, neither technically, tactically or in the intensity or body language.

"There was a huge disproportion and difference between the first and second half. But it is also appropriate to apply and to recognise that the second half was good from the players.

"Clearly, we are disappointed because we expected to play well from the start, but perhaps we cannot expect that all the time."