Dortmund will come back stronger, vows Klopp

A 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Werder Bremen on Saturday saw the 2011/12 Bundesliga champions slip to 17th place in the table, and they will be bottom if Freiburg beat Hannover on Sunday.

Klopp ripped into his players after their latest defeat, labelling them as looking "like idiots", but he remains convinced Dortmund can pull away from trouble when the season recommences in late January.

"The season isn't over yet," he said. "We still have 17 games to play and most importantly, we will have an almost complete squad going into the preparation.

"So far we have lacked stability, and we will work hard to get it back.

"It will become much more difficult to beat us and we will also win games again.

"We will fight back with all our might."

The charismatic coach will not rush into the transfer market next month as Dortmund strive to avoid a first Bundesliga relegation since 1975-76.

He added: "We will talk about whether we need to make changes, but we will not just sign any player to make numbers up.

"We are not going to change things for the sake of it."