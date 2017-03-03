Dortmund's DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled

Borussia Dortmund's DFB-Pokal quarter-final with Sportfreunde Lotte has been rescheduled for March 14.

The tie between the Bundesliga side and their third-tier opposition was set to take place at Lotte's Frimo Stadion on Tuesday, but heavy snowfall led to unplayable conditions.

It will now be held in 11 days, but with the game taking place in Onsabruck due to the state of the pitch in Lotte.

Because the new date clashes with some Champions League last-16 ties, UEFA had to approve the rescheduling.

Lotte's 3. Liga clash with SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach, due to be held on March 15, has been postponed as a result of the move.