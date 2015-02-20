Dost laments missing hat-trick chance

The Bundesliga side is on the verge of a berth in the last 16 of the European competition, after more goals from Dutch front man Dost - who scored twice in the second half at the Volkswagen Arena on Thursday.

Dost has 10 goals to his name in his past six outings in all competitions - but the 25-year-old was rueing not scoring more.

Andre Schurrle's cutback pass for Dost in the 69th minute was his chance to seal a treble, but Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio was up to the task.

"Not everything works out for me. I could have scored a third," Dost said.

"The good thing is that my first attempt results in a goal. I know that I am able to do it, but I am happy that it's going well for me at this moment."

Dost hailed Wolfsburg's defence, which kept a clean sheet ahead of the return leg in Portugal on February 26.

"The way we defended today, you cannot defend any better. We did very well," he said.

"Sporting did not have a chance. In the first half they should have scored with the header but that's all.

"This is also a compliment because we did better than against Leverkusen and Hoffenheim.

"If you defend this well in the next game we will not have any problems."

Schurrle hailed Dost's right boot - which produced both goals in the first leg.

"When he is in front of the goal he is clinical," Schurrle said.

"He has got a great right foot. So it is difficult not to score.

"So, at the moment he is doing very well. He stands at the right positions and scores the goals very clinical. He is very important for us."