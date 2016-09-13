Drinkwater: Daft to say Leicester can't win Champions League

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is keen for the Premier League champions to prove people wrong all over again on their Champions League debut.

Claudio Ranieri's men face Club Brugge on Wednesday hoping to recapture their title-winning form from last season, having gone down to a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Drinkwater believes Leicester now find themselves in familiar territory and thinks it would be foolish to rule out another astonishing tilt at silverwear.

"We don't want it to be the first and last time we are in the Champions League," he said.

"We are going to look to show them what we are made of.

"I'd be daft if I said we can't win it. I think everybody would have thought we couldn't win the Premier League and we did it.

"If we are playing to prove people wrong then perfect. We are definitely not going in to make up the numbers."

As a boyhood Manchester United fan and a product of the Old Trafford club's youth system, Drinkwater has fond memories of their Champions League triumphs under Alex Ferguson in Barcelona over Bayern Munich in 1999 and in Moscow against Chelsea in 2008.

"I was in and around the Champions League at United but I never played," he said. "I used to support United and I still do, so I have watched the Champions League final quite a lot from the stands.

"The Champions League final was quite good in the Nou Camp. As young kids they used to supply [tickets] for the players and that game was incredible.

"I remember in Moscow, I think when we beat Chelsea, they kept us in the stadium for about two hours afterwards and I was raging. We nearly missed the flight because of it but we were celebrating so it wasn’t too bad."