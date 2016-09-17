Drinkwater impressed with Slimani impact
Islam Slimani enjoyed a Leicester City debut to remember with two goals against Burnley and Danny Drinkwater applauded his impact.
Danny Drinkwater hailed the impact of new Leicester City signing Islam Slimani after the Algerian centre-forward scored twice in his Premier League debut win over Burnley on Saturday.
Slimani joined Leicester at the end of the transfer window for a reported club-record £30million and made his first league start at the King Power Stadium as the champions eased to a 3-0 victory.
The former Sporting Lisbon star made it a day to remember with a goal either side of the half-time break to leave Drinkwater impressed with his instant impact.
"It was a great performance from him on his debut," the England international told reporters. "He deserved his goals.
"He fits in really well because he's a hard worker and also has ability. He has trained really well and he helps set up the way we play – he's a really good addition to the squad."
The match also marked a return to form for Riyad Mahrez, who enjoyed a fine performance on the right flank and played a role in all three goals, but Drinkwater was not surprised by his showing.
"It was a positive performance from Riyad," he added. "He showed plenty of time last season what he is about – we knew he was only having a brief lapse.
"It was a generally good performance from him."
