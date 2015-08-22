Drogba to make Impact debut against Union

Didier Drogba will debut for the Montreal Impact on Saturday, coach Frank Klopas confirmed.

Klopas said he had pencilled in the former Chelsea and Galatasaray star to take on the Philadelphia Union at home first up since securing the Ivorian's services in late July.

The Impact six in sixth in the Eastern Conference with several games in hand on their surrounding rivals, while the Union are second-bottom - and winless in five MLS outings.

Klopas was ready to blood 37-year-old Drogba at the Stade Saputo, having given him three weeks to build his fitness base.

"He'll be available to play," Klopas told a news conference.

"This was the plan all along. I think we have to be smart also, with him, bring him along.

"We don't want to have any setbacks. You've seen guys that have been rushed in.

"The other day, I saw [Chicago Fire's] Gilberto come in, a guy that's been off, and in the first 10 minutes, he gets hit. That can happen in a game, and he's out."