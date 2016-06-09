Dudamel wary of difficult Uruguay task

Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel is well aware of the difficult challenge ahead for his side as they prepare to face Uruguay in the Copa America Centenario.

Venezuela opened their tournament with a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday courtesy of Josef Martinez's strike in the 15th minute.

Uruguay, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Mexico, leaving them bottom of Group C after the first round of games.

A defeat to Venezuela on Thursday would leave Uruguay on the brink of elimination in the United States, and Dudamel is wary of the threat a wounded Uruguay poses.

"If there is a team that knows how to respond from difficulties it's Uruguay, and that's something worth admiring," the 43-year-old said.

"Now, they're going to try and get up over us, and we intend to not let them do that."

He added: "I imagine it will be a game with a totally different intensity than against Jamaica.

"Uruguay are a team with authority and aerial prowess, which is one of its main tools to achieve results."