Duff has Upton Park red card overturned

Veteran Burnley defender Michael Duff will be free to face Hull City this weekend after his red card against West Ham was overturned.

Midway through the first half at Upton Park on Saturday, Duff was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Cheikhou Kouyate, with Mark Noble scoring the resulting penalty as West Ham won 1-0 to leave the Lancashire club on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

Both Burnley manager Sean Dyche and West Ham counterpart Sam Allardyce agreed that Duff's dismissal was harsh, given several players appeared to be covering the 37-year-old at the time of the tackle.

Burnley subsequently appealed referee Jon Moss' decision, which was overturned on Wednesday.

Dyche's side remain bottom of the table, eight points from safety with three games remaining.