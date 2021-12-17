Dundee could be missing 10 players for clash with Hearts
By PA Staff published
Dundee manager James McPake fears he could be without around 10 players for the clash with Hearts.
Jason Cummings has been counted out over a disciplinary breach, while Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are out injured and Ryan Sweeney is suspended.
Max Anderson, Danny Mullen and Jordan Marshall are also among those who McPake has had fitness doubts over this week.
Hearts will be without the suspended Josh Ginnelly following his sending off against Rangers on Sunday.
Michael Smith returns from the injury that forced him off early in the recent win at Livingston and then kept him out last weekend.
Beni Baningime is still sidelined, while Jamie Brandon is still working to build up his fitness after a lengthy lay-off.
